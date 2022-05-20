Csenge Advisory Group Sells 973 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the third quarter worth about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 15.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $868.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.60. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.34 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

