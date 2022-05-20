Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

CGEM stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $483.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.22. Cullinan Oncology has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $37.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33.

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.34. As a group, analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 276,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $2,967,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 301,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,242,963.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 35,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $394,824.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,305,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,664,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

