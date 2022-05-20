Currys (LON:CURY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $83.95

Shares of Currys Plc (LON:CURY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 83.95 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 85.06 ($1.05), with a volume of 5928635 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.50 ($1.12).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Currys from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.17) price objective on shares of Currys in a report on Monday.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 91.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 105.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. The stock has a market cap of £944.11 million and a PE ratio of 26.07.

In related news, insider Alex Baldock sold 176,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.18), for a total value of £169,638.72 ($209,120.71).

Currys Plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. It also offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

