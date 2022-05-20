DA Davidson Lowers Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $49.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $140.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CVNA. Raymond James began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stephens dropped their target price on Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Carvana from $230.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.43.

CVNA opened at $32.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. Carvana has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.28.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 69.88% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 3,362,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $269,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III purchased 300,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,384,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,706,250 shares of company stock valued at $296,353,125. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Carvana by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Carvana by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Carvana by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, RV Capital GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,836,000.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

