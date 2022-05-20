DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $681,181.00

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 20th. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $681,181.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0776 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,251,490 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

