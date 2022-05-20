Desjardins Trims Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Target Price to C$73.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.29.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $48.23 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $46.23 and a one year high of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average is $54.28.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,493,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,072 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,720,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,723,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,860 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,455,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,183 shares during the period. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

