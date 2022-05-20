Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.50 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “On the NYSE, shares of Deutsche Bank have underperformed the industry over the past month. First-quarter results benefited from higher net revenues and lower expenses. The company completed its €3 billion share buyback program in April. Cost-reduction initiatives are expected to help it achieve cost/income ratio target of 70% by 2022. Also, gradually improving economy will drive Deutsche Bank’s deposit growth while exiting nonstrategic businesses and assets will strengthen capital ratios. However, low interest rates will keep margins under pressure. Also, litigation issues due to past misconducts can lead to higher legal costs in the near term, and remain a concern for Deutsche Bank. Nonetheless, given the company’s sound liquidity position, it is less likely to default interest and debt repayments if the economic situation worsens.”

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($13.02) to €13.00 ($13.54) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating and set a $15.40 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.90 ($15.52) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.00 ($14.58) to €15.00 ($15.63) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Shares of DB stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $16.70.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 4.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.1473 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 119,867,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,503,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,052,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $898,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at about $612,015,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,522,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,319,000.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.