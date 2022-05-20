Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DTEGY. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €25.20 ($26.25) to €26.00 ($27.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.50 ($27.60) to €27.00 ($28.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.08) to €26.50 ($27.60) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

DTEGY stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,920,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $33.09 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

