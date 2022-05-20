Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Achieves Market Cap of $244,686.62

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 20th. During the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $244,686.62 and $552.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00008218 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00175104 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000055 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000369 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

