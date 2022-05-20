DigitalBits Market Capitalization Tops $129.40 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $129.40 million and $1.91 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000466 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00195747 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006753 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002881 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00010577 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001338 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00302998 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 958,046,512 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

