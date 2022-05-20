Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Gordon Haskett downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. Gordon Haskett now has a $210.00 price target on the stock. Dollar General traded as low as $183.32 and last traded at $185.17, with a volume of 124710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.33.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.38.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dollar General by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,781,000 after acquiring an additional 104,939 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Dollar General by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Dollar General by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Dollar General by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Dollar General by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 42,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.30 and a 200 day moving average of $222.30.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

