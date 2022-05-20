Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $261-263.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $262.35 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.74-$0.77 EPS.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Dynatrace from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.33.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.78. The company had a trading volume of 88,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average of $50.66. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $136,120.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 71,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,968 shares of company stock worth $673,878 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 68.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

