eBoost (EBST) Trading Down 19.2% This Week

eBoost (EBST) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 20th. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a market capitalization of $389,302.81 and approximately $2.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

