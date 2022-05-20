Edison Inv. Res Comments on Pan American Silver Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) – Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pan American Silver in a report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.93.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.43.

Shares of PAAS opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $34.70.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth $46,616,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,401,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,556,000 after buying an additional 1,475,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 75.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,681,000 after buying an additional 864,300 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at $17,718,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 227.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after buying an additional 631,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

