Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.37-$1.37 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.03 billion-$6.03 billion.

Shares of ESALY stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,329. Eisai has a 52 week low of $41.18 and a 52 week high of $129.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

