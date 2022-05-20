Elrond (EGLD) Achieves Market Cap of $2.04 Billion

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $92.72 or 0.00304819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and approximately $57.47 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00104491 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000650 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00020131 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00027142 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008440 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Elrond Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,958,986 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

