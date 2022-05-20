Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.37

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$40.37 and traded as high as C$41.93. Empire shares last traded at C$40.59, with a volume of 451,513 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EMP.A shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Empire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.40.

The company has a market cap of C$10.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total value of C$359,854.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at C$65,534.56. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 11,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.06, for a total value of C$510,124.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$830,996.52.

Empire Company Profile (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

