Enbridge Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 20,216 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,036% compared to the typical volume of 1,779 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 389.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,962,000 after buying an additional 37,857,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $676,148,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $348,749,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 167.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,344 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 46.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $44.44 on Friday. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.42. The firm has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average of $42.24.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 117.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

