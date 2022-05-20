Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Given a $224.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 target price on Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ETR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.29.

NYSE:ETR opened at $115.67 on Monday. Entergy has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.21.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $149,526.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $30,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,575 shares of company stock worth $25,391,762 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

