Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 72,566 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 432,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,566 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $60,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $695,816,000 after acquiring an additional 255,750 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 74.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,247,000 after buying an additional 1,761,583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,508,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $487,183,000 after purchasing an additional 285,615 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 85.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,359 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on YUM. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

YUM stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.28. The stock had a trading volume of 56,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,552. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.54 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

