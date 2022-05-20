Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 359,169 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 359,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,805,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.66% of Hubbell at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.00.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.01. 11,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.76 and a one year high of $212.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.09.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 45.80%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

