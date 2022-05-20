Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 237.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 722,237 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 508,360 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of VMware worth $83,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,832 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $92,106,000 after purchasing an additional 478,408 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 1,239.9% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 88,298 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 81,708 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,401 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 19,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.29.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.02. 30,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,276. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About VMware (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.