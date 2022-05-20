Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $54.51 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 850,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,597 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $54,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,885 shares of company stock valued at $100,509. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,204. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.50.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

