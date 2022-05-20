Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,855 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of American Tower worth $67,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.92.
American Tower stock traded up $10.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.49. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.05.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.89%.
About American Tower (Get Rating)
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
