Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 618,227 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,697,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618,227 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.43% of Dropbox worth $41,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 194,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.18. The stock had a trading volume of 360,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,540. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $58,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $229,457.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,189,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,520 shares of company stock worth $1,686,235 over the last three months. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

