Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 77,309 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,309 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.44% of Middleby worth $48,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Middleby by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,136,000 after buying an additional 51,829 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Middleby by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Middleby by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Middleby by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 318,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,662,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Middleby by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Middleby news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald bought 7,500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $132.29 per share, for a total transaction of $992,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 600 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,550 shares of company stock worth $1,295,856 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MIDD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Middleby to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.57.

NASDAQ MIDD traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.80. 15,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,070. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.56. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

