Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,520,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115,341 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $69,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Shares of NYSE NI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.23. The company had a trading volume of 190,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,513,525. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.47. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 61.44%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

