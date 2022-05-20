Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 239,174 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,538 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 239,174 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $57,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 305.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 570.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 227.3% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 292.7% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 37,123 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.83. 2,333,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,049,164. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market cap of $485.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $142.71 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

