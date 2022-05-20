Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Declares Dividend of $0.56

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.5604 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.44. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

EBKDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €36.00 ($37.50) to €43.00 ($44.79) in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($52.08) to €53.00 ($55.21) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($50.00) to €47.00 ($48.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($43.75) to €45.00 ($46.88) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Erste Group Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

