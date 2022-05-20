Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Declares Dividend of $0.56

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.5604 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.30.
Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.44. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50.
Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.
About Erste Group Bank (Get Rating)
Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Erste Group Bank (EBKDY)
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.