EtherGem Price Reaches $0.0059 on Exchanges (EGEM)

EtherGem (EGEM) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 20th. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EtherGem has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. EtherGem has a total market cap of $115,864.15 and approximately $245.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

