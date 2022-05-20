ETNA Network Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week (ETNA)

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 20th. One ETNA Network coin can now be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ETNA Network has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ETNA Network has a market capitalization of $312,545.04 and approximately $10,755.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.75 or 0.00590966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00509538 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00033284 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,520.35 or 1.66095915 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008590 BTC.

ETNA Network Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

