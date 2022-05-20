Evercore ISI Lowers Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) to Outperform

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bionomics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.42.
BNOX opened at $7.56 on Monday. Bionomics has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43.
About Bionomics (Get Rating)
Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers in Australia and the United States. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which has completed phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.
