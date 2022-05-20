Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.66

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 76475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Separately, Pi Financial upgraded Excellon Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04.

Excellon Resources ( TSE:EXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$11.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

