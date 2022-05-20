Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.01

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 46024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

Several research firms recently commented on EXTR. StockNews.com upgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 100.20% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $113,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $278,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $696,650 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

