Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.01

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 46024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.99.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.77 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 100.20% and a net margin of 4.42%. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $113,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $696,650 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

