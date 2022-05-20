F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $159.08

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $159.08 and last traded at $159.08, with a volume of 9453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.08.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFIV. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.15.
The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.00.
In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $154,025.67. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,568.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $49,813.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,674. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of F5 by 39.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,596 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in F5 by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in F5 during the third quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in F5 during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,023,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 36.3% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,197 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV)
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F5 (FFIV)
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.