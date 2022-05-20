F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $159.08

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $159.08 and last traded at $159.08, with a volume of 9453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFIV. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.15.

Get F5 alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.00.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $154,025.67. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,568.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $49,813.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,674. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of F5 by 39.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,596 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in F5 by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in F5 during the third quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in F5 during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,023,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 36.3% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,197 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.