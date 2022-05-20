Falconswap (FSW) Price Hits $0.0206 on Exchanges

Falconswap (FSW) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Falconswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Falconswap has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Falconswap has a market capitalization of $771,831.22 and $54,610.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Falconswap

Falconswap is a coin. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

