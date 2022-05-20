FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

FAT Brands stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wiederhorn sold 11,305 shares of FAT Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $206,429.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,770.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $29,065 in the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of FAT Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

