Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Price Target Cut to €40.00

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €60.00 ($62.50) to €40.00 ($41.67) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($57.29) to €40.00 ($41.67) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €53.00 ($55.21) to €44.00 ($45.83) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($57.29) to €56.00 ($58.33) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €48.00 ($50.00) to €38.00 ($39.58) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($57.29) to €50.00 ($52.08) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of FURCF opened at $23.75 on Monday. Faurecia S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.52.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

