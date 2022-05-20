Feathercoin (FTC) Trading 32.4% Lower This Week

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 20th. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $4,216.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000346 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

