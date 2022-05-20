Fei Protocol (FEI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $46.61 Million

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. Fei Protocol has a market cap of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $601.44 or 0.02071816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.70 or 0.00526014 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,009.26 or 1.79160324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00033110 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008962 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

