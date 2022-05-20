Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.82

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.82 and traded as low as $35.30. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $36.26, with a volume of 21,022 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.71. The company has a market capitalization of $200.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.27%.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FDBC)
Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity D & D Bancorp (FDBC)
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.