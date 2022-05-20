Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.82

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.82 and traded as low as $35.30. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $36.26, with a volume of 21,022 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.71. The company has a market capitalization of $200.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDBC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 109.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 208.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

