Financial Advisors Network Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,345 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 5.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Best Buy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,250 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,201 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 656.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 16,221 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.87.

BBY traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.32. 314,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,806,662. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.54. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.36 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

Best Buy Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.