Financial Advisors Network Inc. Buys 592 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $3.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $328.58. The company had a trading volume of 104,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $350.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.77. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

