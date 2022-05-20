Financial Advisors Network Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $2.11 on Friday, hitting $94.37. 356,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,338,903. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.63. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $93.29 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.