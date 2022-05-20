Financial Advisors Network Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

NYSE MET traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.88. The company had a trading volume of 341,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,446. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.29 and a 200 day moving average of $65.91. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

MetLife Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.