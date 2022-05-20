Financial Advisors Network Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,951,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 646.8% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 57,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after buying an additional 49,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,243,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.65. 5,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,555. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $154.23 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

