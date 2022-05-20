Financial Advisors Network Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.53. 131,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,336. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $143.97 and a one year high of $172.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.83 and its 200-day moving average is $162.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

