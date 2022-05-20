Financial Advisors Network Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,039. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $193.17 and a 12-month high of $306.78.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
