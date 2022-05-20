Financial Advisors Network Inc. Sells 243 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,458,000 after buying an additional 528,864 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,615,000 after purchasing an additional 394,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,534,000 after buying an additional 279,113 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,132,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $23,356,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.10. The company had a trading volume of 16,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.32 and its 200-day moving average is $113.62.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.69.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

